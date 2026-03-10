US tin plate imports down 18.9 percent in December 2025 from November

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 79,401 mt in December last year, down 18.9 percent from November and down 31.0 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $96.88 million in December last year compared to $136.46 million in November and $167.09 million in December 2024.

The US imported the most tin plate from China in December with 25,894 mt compared to 750 mt in November and 19,526 mt in December 2024. Other top sources of imported tin plate in December include Taiwan with 12,343 mt, Canada with 10,300 mt, Germany with 9,906 mt, Turkey with 6,163 mt, and South Korea with 4,003 mt.