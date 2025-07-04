 |  Login 
US tin plate exports down 13.3 percent in April 2025

Friday, 04 July 2025 11:50:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 3,478 mt in April this year, down 13.3 percent month on month and down 46.6 percent from April last year. By value, tin plate exports totaled $4.05 million in April compared to $3.74 million in the previous month and $7.39 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in April with 1,282. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in the given month.


