US tin plate imports up 25.2 percent in July 2025

Thursday, 02 October 2025 04:41:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 123,718 mt in July this year, up 25.2 percent from June and up 8.1 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $183.5 million in July this year compared to $153.6 million in June and $159.1 million in July last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in July with 46,704 mt compared to 43,397 mt in June and 24,306 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in July include the Netherlands with 34,296 mt, South Korea with 12,002 mt, Taiwan with 9,130 mt, Canada with 9,062 mt, and Spain with 6,167 mt.


