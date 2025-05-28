 |  Login 
US tin plate imports down 5.1 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 23:18:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 94,917 mt in March this year, down 5.1 percent from February and up 54.3 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $144.1 million in March this year compared to $155.6 million in February and $99.3 million in March last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from the Netherlands in March with 21,538 mt compared to 19,503 mt in February and 19,571 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in March include Germany with 21,024 mt, Canada with 11,754 mt, Turkey with 10,552 mt, South Korea with 9,553 mt, and Taiwan with 9,100 mt.


