US tin plate imports down 1.4 percent in February from January

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 01:43:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 99,976 mt in February this year, down 1.4 percent from January and up 93.3 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $155.6 million in February this year compared to $146.6 million in January and $86.4 million in February last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in February with 35,851 mt compared to 21,577 mt in January and 14,062 mt in February last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in February include the Netherlands with 19,503 mt, Canada with 10,940 mt, China with 8,887 mt, the United Kingdom with 6,119 mt, and South Korea with 5,219 mt.


