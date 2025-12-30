US tin plate exports up 21.0 percent in August 2025 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 3,692 mt in August this year up 21.0 percent month on month and down 17.1 percent from August last year. By value, tin plate exports totaled $4.3 million in August compared to $3.6 million in the previous month and $5.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in August with 1,098 mt. There were no significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in August.