EU imposes definitive AD duties on tinplate from China

Friday, 30 May 2025 13:47:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission (EC) has announced that it has decided to impose definitive antidumping (AD) duties on the imports of tinplate from China. The investigation covered the period from April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

The results of the investigation showed that imports of tinplate from China had been dumped on the EU market and were causing damage to EU tinplate producers.

Accordingly, the definitive antidumping duties have been determined in the range of 13-62 percent for the country. The provisional antidumping duties imposed on January 14 were at 14.1 percent, 47.1 percent and 62.6 percent for Chinese companies, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The products currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210701015, 7210708020, 7210708092, 7210908020, 7212402010, 7212408012, 7212408030, 7212408080, and 7212408085.


