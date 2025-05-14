Malaysia issues final AD duty on tinplate from four countries

The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced the final results of the antidumping investigation on imports of tinplate with widths of 600 mm or more from China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Accordingly, the MITI has determined that tinplate imports from the four countries in question caused injury to the domestic industry. The MITI has determined definitive antidumping duties in the range of 4.48-20.42 percent for China, 15.74-36.80 percent for Japan, 21.60-35.43 percent for South Korea and at 27.88 percent for India.

According to the preliminary results, dumping margins were ranging at 2.52-18.18 percent for China, 27.88 percent for India, 36.80 percent for Japan, and 28.66-35.43 percent for South Korea, as SteelOrbis previously reported.