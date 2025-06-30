US tin plate imports up 42.8 percent in April 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 135,570 mt in April this year, up 42.8 percent from March and up 61.2 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $197.7 million in April this year compared to $144.1 million in March and $132.2 million in April last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in April with 41,825 mt compared to 21,024 mt in March and 27,056 mt in April last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in April include the Netherlands with 34,071 mt, Canada with 14,391 mt, China with 24,639 mt, Taiwan with 8,806 mt, and South Korea with 3,960 mt.