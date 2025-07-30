 |  Login 
US tin plate imports down 5.2 percent in May 2025

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 01:01:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 128,510 mt in May this year, down 5.2 percent from April and up 42.9 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $178.6 million in May this year compared to $197.7 million in April and $144.6 million in May last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in May with 32,642 mt compared to 41,825 mt in April and 23,891 mt in May last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in May include the Netherlands with 25,106 mt, China with 20,861 mt, Spain with 12,136 mt, Turkey with 10,148 mt, and Taiwan with 9,336 mt.


