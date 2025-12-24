US tin plate imports down 33 percent in August 2025 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 82,863 mt in August this year, down 33.0 percent from July and down 29.4 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $122.17 million in August this year compared to $183.48 million in July and $184.13 million in August last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in August with 30,714 mt compared to 46,704 mt in July and 51,328 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in August include the Netherlands with 26,645 mt, Turkey with 8,238 mt, Canada with 7,539 mt, South Korea with 2,857 mt, and Taiwan with 2,572 mt.