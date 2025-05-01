 |  Login 
US tin plate exports up 36.3 percent in February from January

Thursday, 01 May 2025 21:16:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 3,939 mt in January this year up 36.3 percent month on month and down 45.4 percent from January last year. By value, tin plate exports totaled $4.2 million in February compared to $3.4 million in the previous month and $8.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in February with 1,825. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in February.


