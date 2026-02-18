US tin plate imports up 17.4 percent in November 2025 from October

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 97,907 mt in November last year, up 17.4 percent from October and up 37.2 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $136.46 million in November this year compared to $124.78 million in October and $108.68 million in November 2024.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in November with 27,913 mt compared to 25,080 mt in October and 19,668 mt in November 2024. Other top sources of imported tin plate in November include the Netherlands with 17,199 mt, Taiwan with 16,642 mt, Canada with 11,598 mt, India with 10,407 mt, and Turkey with 8,518 mt.