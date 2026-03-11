US tin plate exports down 27.1 percent in December 2025 from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 3,245 mt in December last year, down 27.1 percent month on month and up 6.5 percent from December 2024. By value, tin plate exports totaled $3.46 million in December compared to $3.96 million in the previous month and $3.38 million in the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most tin plate to India in December with 1,249. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in the given month.