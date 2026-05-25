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US tin plate exports down 7.3 percent in March 2026 from February

Monday, 25 May 2026 12:22:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 3,628 mt in March this year, down 7.3 percent month on month and down 9.6 percent from March 2025. By value, tin plate exports totaled $4.14 million in March compared to $4.8 million in the previous month and $3.74 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most tin plate to India in March with 1,451 mt, compared to 983 mt in February and 341 mt in March 2025. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in the given month.


Tags: Tinplate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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