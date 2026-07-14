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South Korea opens AD investigation into Chinese tinplate imports

Tuesday, 14 July 2026 11:50:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korea’s Korea Trade Commission (KTC) has initiated an antidumping (AD) investigation into imports of tinplate and tin-free steel from China following a petition filed by domestic producers TCC Steel and Shinwha Dynamics, which claimed that growing volumes of low-priced Chinese products have suppressed local prices, reduced profitability and contributed to higher inventories.

The investigation covers tin- and chromium-coated steel sheets classified under HS codes 7210.11.0000, 7210.12.0000, 7210.50.0000, 7212.10.1000, 7212.10.2000 and 7212.50.9000, while products made from ordinary cold-rolled steel instead of black plate are excluded. The petitioners have alleged a dumping margin of 11.41 percent.

Based on their shipment volumes to South Korea in 2025, the KTC has initially selected Jiangsu Youfu Sheet Technology, Yinong Industrial Development and GDH Zhongyue (Zhongshan) Tinplate Industry for examination, though other Chinese suppliers may apply for individual dumping margins within the designated period.


Tags: Tinplate Flats Korea S. Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

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