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US tin plate exports down 10.9 percent in August 2026 from July

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 01:17:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 2,804 mt in August this year, down 10.9 percent from July and down 24.0 percent from August 2025. By value, tin plate exports totaled $3.1 million in August, compared to $3.1 million in the previous month and $4.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to India in August with 534 mt, compared to 779 mt in July and 455 mt in August last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in August.

Tags: Tinplate Flats India US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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