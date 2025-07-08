 |  Login 
Trump announces new tariffs of up to 40 percent on 14 countries

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 16:28:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In a major escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump has unveiled sweeping new tariffs of up to 40 percent on imports from 14 countries. Set to take effect on August 1, 2025, these measures are part of Trump’s strategy to reduce the US trade deficit and incentivize foreign companies to relocate manufacturing to American soil. The White House confirmed the move in an official statement, calling it a "reciprocal tariff" approach aimed at addressing trade imbalances.

Trump’s new tariff strategy

The newly announced tariffs will apply to all goods imported from the affected countries, separate from existing sector-specific tariffs. Trump framed the decision as a push for economic sovereignty, stating, “There will be no tariff if they decide to build or manufacture products in our country.” He further warned that retaliatory tariffs by the targeted nations could trigger even higher US tariffs in response.

The new reciprocal tariffs can be seen at the table below.

Country New tariff rate (%)
Japan 25
South Korea 25
South Africa 30
Kazakhstan 25
Laos 40
Malaysia 25
Myanmar 40
Tunisia 25
Bosnia and Herzegovina 30
Indonesia 32
Bangladesh 35
Serbia 35
Cambodia 36
Thailand 36

These tariffs could have wide-ranging effects on global supply chains, especially in sectors heavily reliant on imports from Southeast Asia and eastern Europe. Manufacturers, especially in Asia and Africa, risk losing the competitiveness of their products. SteelOrbis understands that the higher tariffs may drive up costs for US consumers and businesses alike.


