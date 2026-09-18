 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rig count increases, Canada decreases - week 38, 2026

Friday, 18 September 2026 23:45:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 18, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by four rigs week on week to 595.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 134, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 452. The overall US rig count is up by 53 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 10 to 197 rigs in the week ending September 18. The Canadian rig count increased by eight compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tags: US Canada North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Similar articles

US CRC imports down 35.9 percent in July 2026 from June

18 Sep | Steel News

US exports of plates in coil down 31.2 percent in July 2026 from June

18 Sep | Steel News

US HRC imports down 19.8 percent in July 2026 from June

17 Sep | Steel News

US CRC exports down 16.8 percent in July 2026 from June

17 Sep | Steel News

US HDG imports down 7.4 percent in July 2026 from June

16 Sep | Steel News

US HRC exports down 25.6 percent in July 2026 from June

16 Sep | Steel News

US slab imports up 14.4 percent in July 2026 from June

15 Sep | Steel News

US HDG exports down 3.8 percent in July 2026 from June

15 Sep | Steel News

US and Canada rig count increases - week 37, 2026

11 Sep | Steel News

Canada's iron and steel imports up 1.6 percent in July 2026

04 Sep | Steel News