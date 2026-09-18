US rig count increases, Canada decreases - week 38, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 18, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by four rigs week on week to 595.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 134, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 452. The overall US rig count is up by 53 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 10 to 197 rigs in the week ending September 18. The Canadian rig count increased by eight compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.