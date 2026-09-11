US and Canada rig count increases - week 37, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 11, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by three rigs week on week to 591.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 132, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 450. The overall US rig count is up by 52 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by three to 207 rigs in the week ending September 11. The Canadian rig count increased by 21 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.