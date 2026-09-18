US CRC imports down 35.9 percent in July 2026 from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 55,843 mt in July this year, down 35.9 percent from June and down 44.5 percent from July 2025. By value, CRC imports totaled $51.1 million in July 2026, compared to $81.3 million in the previous month and $97.2 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most CRC from Vietnam in July with 17,247 mt, compared to 14,172 mt in June and 4,795 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported CRC in July include Canada with 12,619 mt, the Netherlands with 7,233 mt, South Korea with 6,629 mt and Turkey with 4,406 mt.