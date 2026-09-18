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US CRC imports down 35.9 percent in July 2026 from June

Friday, 18 September 2026 20:36:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 55,843 mt in July this year, down 35.9 percent from June and down 44.5 percent from July 2025. By value, CRC imports totaled $51.1 million in July 2026, compared to $81.3 million in the previous month and $97.2 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most CRC from Vietnam in July with 17,247 mt, compared to 14,172 mt in June and 4,795 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported CRC in July include Canada with 12,619 mt, the Netherlands with 7,233 mt, South Korea with 6,629 mt and Turkey with 4,406 mt.

Tags: Crc Flats Korea S. Turkey US Netherlands Canada Vietnam Mediterranean Europe Far East North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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