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US HDG imports down 7.4 percent in July 2026 from June

Wednesday, 16 September 2026 20:06:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dip galvanized sheets totaled 71,580 mt in July this year, down 7.4 percent from June and down 48.9 percent from July 2025. By value, HDG imports totaled $71.9 million in July 2026, compared to $81.0 million in the previous month and $158.9 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in July with 33,322 mt, compared to 38,777 mt in June and 57,386 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported HDG in July include South Korea with 15,976 mt, Pakistan with 5,417 mt and Austria with 4,329 mt.

Tags: Galvanized Flats Korea S. Canada Pakistan US Austria Middle East North America Far East Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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