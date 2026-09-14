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Brazil HDG exports fall for second month on lack of US August exports

Monday, 14 September 2026 20:13:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 12,900 metric tons (mt) of hot-dipped galvanized products (HDG) in August, down from 13,600 mt in July on a continued lack of exports to the US, according data from SECEX, Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, and Foreign Trade secretariat.

The modest decline signals a new market pattern after shipments to the US were suspended in July. Brazil had previously exported 10,900 mt of HDG to the US in June.

In August, all HDG exports went to Argentina. ArcelorMittal shipped 9,400 mt at $1,413/mt, while Usiminas shipped 3,500 mt at $1,170/mt, both on an FOB basis.

Meanwhile, Brazil's HDG imports rose to 38,000 mt in August from 10,900 mt in July.

Asia supplied most of Brazil's HDG imports, totaling 31,800 mt at $643/mt. Egypt supplied 5,500 mt at $662/mt, while Europe shipped 700 mt at $1,218/mt, also on an FOB basis.

Tags: Coated Galvanized Flats Egypt US Brazil North America Asia South America European Union Middle East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics research Production Usiminas ArcelorMittal 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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