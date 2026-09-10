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Australia initiates probe on galvanized from three countries

Thursday, 10 September 2026 12:24:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia has announced that it has initiated an inquiry regarding the continuation of the antidumping measures on zinc coated (galvanized) steel from India, Malaysia and Vietnam. The current antidumping measures are due to expire on August 16, 2027, while the dumping duty does not apply to Vietnamese producers Hoa Sen Group and Nam Kim Steel Joint Stock Company, which are exempt exporters.

Within the scope of the inquiry, which was launched upon an application for the continuation of the antidumping measures received from local company BlueScope Steel, the commission will examine the period from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, to determine whether dumping has occurred and whether the variable factors relevant to the determination of duty have changed. BSL claims that, if the antidumping measures were to expire, the volume of goods at dumped prices from three countries would likely increase.

The current dumping margins are at 12.8 percent for India and 16.5 percent for Malaysia.

The products subject to the inquiry currently fall under the codes 7210.49.00, 7212.30.00, 7225.92.00, and 7226.99.00.

Tags: Galvanized Coated Flats Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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