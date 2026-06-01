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Australia launches AD duty investigation on zinc-coated steel from S. Korea and Vietnam

Monday, 01 June 2026 12:15:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced the initiation of an antidumping investigation into imports of zinc-coated (galvanized) steel from South Korea and Vietnam.

The investigation was launched upon the request of local steelmaker Bluescope Steel Limited and covers the period between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. The applicant alleged that the goods have been exported to Australia at prices less than their normal value and that the dumping has caused material injury to the Australian industry.

The products subject to the investigation are classified under the following Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.49.00, 7212.30.00, 7225.92.00, and 7226.99.00.


Tags: Galvanized Coated Flats Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 

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