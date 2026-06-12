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US rig count decreases, Canada increases - week 24, 2026

Friday, 12 June 2026 21:57:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on June 12, 2026, the US rotary rig count decreased by one rig week on week to 562.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by three to 121, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 433. The overall US rig count is up by seven rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 11 to 180 rigs in the week ending June 12. The Canadian rig count increased by 42 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: US Canada North America 

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