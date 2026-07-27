US beam exports up 1.7 percent in May 2026 from April

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 21,680 mt in May this year, up 1.7 percent from April and up 0.7 percent from May 2025. By value, beam exports totaled $35.8 million in May, compared to $34.7 million in the previous month and $27.8 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in May with 12,435 mt, compared to 11,804 mt in April and 16,207 mt in May 2025. The other top destination was Mexico with 8,349 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in May.