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US rig count decreases, Canada increases - week 30, 2026

Monday, 27 July 2026 19:47:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on July 24, 2026, the US rotary rig count decreased by one rig week on week to 587.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 127, while number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 450. The overall US rig count is up by 45 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by six to 204 rigs in the week ending July 24. The Canadian rig count increased by 22 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: US Canada North America 

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