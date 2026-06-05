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US and Canada rig count increases - week 23, 2026

Friday, 05 June 2026 23:28:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on June 5, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by one rig week on week to 563.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 124, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 431. The overall US rig count is up by four rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by seven to 169 rigs in the week ending June 5. The Canadian rig count increased by 55 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Canada US North America 

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