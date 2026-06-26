US and Canada rig count increases - week 26, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on June 26, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by 10 rigs week on week to 573.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 125, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by seven to 440. The overall US rig count is up by 26 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 11 to 197 rigs in the week ending June 26. The Canadian rig count increased by 57 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.