US rig count increases, Canada decreases - week 28, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on July 10, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by one rig week on week to 581.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained unchanged at 126, while number of rigs drilling for oil also remained unchanged at 445. The overall US rig count is up by 44 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 11 to 179 rigs in the week ending July 10. The Canadian rig count increased by 17 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.