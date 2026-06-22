US and Canada rig count increases - week 25, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on June 18, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by one rig week on week to 563.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 122, while number of rigs drilling for oil remained unchanged at 433. The overall US rig count is up by nine rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by six to 186 rigs in the week ending June 18. The Canadian rig count increased by 47 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.