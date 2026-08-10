Canada's iron and steel imports up 10 percent in June 2026

According to data from Statistics Canada, the country's iron and steel imports totaled 1.87 million mt in June 2026, up by 10.2 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $897.26 million in June 2026, compared to $840.85 million in the same month of 2025.

In the given month, Canada imported the most iron and steel from the US with 351,606 mt. Other top sources of imported iron and steel in June include South Korea with 67,835 mt.

In the January-June period, Canada's iron and steel imports amounted to 8.98 million mt, down by 17.9 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $4.73 billion in the first six months of 2026, compared to $5.34 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.