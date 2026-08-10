US issues final AD determination on rebar from Bulgaria

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a final affirmative determination in its antidumping duty (AD) investigation of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Bulgaria, determining that rebar from Bulgaria is being sold in the United States at less than fair value during the period of investigation between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

The DOC determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 53.27 percent for Promet Steel JSC and 53.27 percent for all other Bulgarian exporters.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7213.10.0000, 7214.20.0000, and 7228.30.8010 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The AD investigation was initiated on June 30, 2025, in response to a petition filed by the Rebar Trade Action Coalition. The final determination was published in the Federal Register on July 30, 2026. If the US International Trade Commission (ITC) issues an affirmative final injury determination, the DOC will issue an AD order.