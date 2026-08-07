MOC: Average rebar price in China edges down in July 27-August 2 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 27-August 2 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, all the average prices of rebar, common medium steel plate and hot rolled steel strip decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal rose by 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the price of coking coal remained stable, week on week.