US rig count unchanged, Canada decreases - week 32, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 7, 2026, the US rotary rig count remained unchanged at 588 rigs week on week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by three to 124, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 454. The overall US rig count is up by 49 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three to 216 rigs in the week ending August 7. The Canadian rig count increased by 36 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.