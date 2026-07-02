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US rig count increases, Canada decreases - week 27, 2026

Thursday, 02 July 2026 21:20:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on July 2, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by seven rigs week on week to 580.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 126, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by five to 445. The overall US rig count is up by 41 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by seven to 190 rigs in the week ending July 2. The Canadian rig count increased by 39 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: US Canada North America 

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