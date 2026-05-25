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US and Canada rig count increases - week 21, 2026

Monday, 25 May 2026 18:14:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on May 22, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by seven rigs week on week to 558.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by three to 125, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 10 to 425. The overall US rig count is down by eight rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 14 to 138 rigs in the week ending May 22. The Canadian rig count increased by 24 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: US Canada North America 

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