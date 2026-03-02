US and Canadian rig count decrease - week 9, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on February 27, 2026, the US rotary rig count decreased by one rig week on week to 550.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 134, while number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 407. The overall US rig count is down by 43 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by ten to 214 rigs in the week ending February 27. The Canadian rig count decreased by 34 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.