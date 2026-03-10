 |  Login 
US rig count increases, while Canadian rig count declines - week 10, 2026

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 09:49:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on March 6, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by one rig week on week to 551.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 132, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 411. The overall US rig count is down by 41 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by nine to 205 rigs in the week ending March 6. The Canadian rig count decreased by 29 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


