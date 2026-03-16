US and Canadian rig count increase - week 11, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on March 13, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by two rigs week on week to 553.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 133, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 412. The overall US rig count is down by 39 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by eight to 197 rigs in the week ending March 13. The Canadian rig count decreased by two compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.