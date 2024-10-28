 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US plates in coil imports down 5.6 percent in August from July

Monday, 28 October 2024 06:01:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 78,991 mt in August 2024, down 5.6 percent from July and down 11.3 percent from August 2023 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $64.1 million in August 2024, compared to $72.1 million in July and $85.7 million in August 2023.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in August, with 47,691 mt, compared to 47,644 mt in July and 47,381 mt in August 2023. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in August include South Korea with 13,988 mt, Sweden with 4,093 mt, the Netherlands with 3,369 mt, and Mexico with 3,281 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Plate demand moderate in Turkey, prices move in different directions

25 Oct | Flats and Slab

Belgium’s NLMK Clabecq begins producing thin plates with narrow thickness tolerances

25 Oct | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 43, 2024

24 Oct | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output down 3.6 percent in September from August

22 Oct | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices soften amid slump in futures and local prices

21 Oct | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 22.1 percent in August from July

18 Oct | Steel News

Mexico's steel plate consumption down 33 percent in August

18 Oct | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 42, 2024

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices see further rises

14 Oct | Flats and Slab

South Korea launches AD investigation on HR plates from China

11 Oct | Steel News