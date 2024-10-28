US plates in coil imports down 5.6 percent in August from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 78,991 mt in August 2024, down 5.6 percent from July and down 11.3 percent from August 2023 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $64.1 million in August 2024, compared to $72.1 million in July and $85.7 million in August 2023.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in August, with 47,691 mt, compared to 47,644 mt in July and 47,381 mt in August 2023. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in August include South Korea with 13,988 mt, Sweden with 4,093 mt, the Netherlands with 3,369 mt, and Mexico with 3,281 mt.