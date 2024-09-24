 |  Login 
US plate in coil imports up 16.2 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 15:57:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 83,698 mt in July 2024, up 16.2 percent from June and down 24.1 percent from July 2023 levels. By value, plate in coil imports totaled $72.1 million in July 2024, compared to $66.9 million in June and $109.8 million in July 2023.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in July with 47,644 mt, compared to 45,644 mt in June and 59,641 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in July include South Korea, with 10,337 mt; the Netherlands, with 4,745 mt; Sweden, with 4,628 mt; Mexico, with 4,488 mt; and Germany, with 4,478 mt.


