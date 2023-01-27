﻿
US lowers AD duty on cut-to-length plate from Italy

Friday, 27 January 2023
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has amended the order and the final determination regarding its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Italy for the period between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021, in order to correct ministerial errors.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined a new dumping margin of 0.90 percent for NLMK Verona and 3.95 percent for eight other companies down from 1.47 percent and 4.43 percent respectively in the final determination announced in August last year. 

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7225.40.1110, 7225.40.1180, 7225.40.3005, 7225.40.3050, 7226.20.0000, and 7226.91.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


