US issues final results of AD review on CTL plate from Italy

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 10:34:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate (CTL plate) from Italy during the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The DOC has determined that producers/exporters of certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Italy made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 7.91 percent for NLMK Verona S.p.A and 5.51 percent for Metinvest Trametal SpA and Ferriera Valsider S.p.A. According to the preliminary results, the estimated weighted-average dumping margins were 3.52 percent for NLMK Verona S.p.A and 5.51 percent for Metinvest Trametal S.p.A. and Ferriera Valsider S.p.A.

In addition, the DOC rescinded the review on imports of the given product for F.A.R. Fonderie Acciaerie S.p.A and Officine Tecnosider that made no shipments of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate into the US during the period of review. 


