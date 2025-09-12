US issues preliminary results of CVD review on CTL plate from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate (CTL plate) from South Korea during the period of review between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies are being provided to certain producers and exporters of certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate (CTL plate) from the South Korea during the period of review. In addition, the DOC is rescinding this review with respect to 54 companies. The DOC has preliminarily calculated a net countervailable subsidy rate of 4.31 percent for POSCO Co. Ltd.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.