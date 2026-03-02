 |  Login 
US issues preliminary AD order on cut-to-length plate from South Korea

Monday, 02 March 2026 11:30:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its investigation on cut-to-length plate from South Korea. The period of the investigation is between February 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that cut-to-length from South Korea is being, or is likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value. According to the preliminary results, the estimated weighted-average dumping margin was determined at 1.18 percent for Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd. and 0.94 percent Hyundai Steel Company.

The products in question are classified in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7208.53.0000, 7208.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7210.90.9000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, 7225.40.3050, 7225.40.7000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.99.0090, 7226.91.5000, 7226.91.7000, 7226.91.8000, and 7226.99.0000.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


