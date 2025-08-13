US assigns zero preliminary AD margin for cut-to-length plate from Germany’s Dillinger

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Germany for the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that AG der Dillinger Hüttenwerke did not make sales of the subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the company.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.