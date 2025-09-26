 |  Login 
US assigns zero dumping margin for stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium

Friday, 26 September 2025 09:55:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium for the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The DOC has determined that Aperam Stainless Belgium N.V. (ASB) did not make sales of stainless steel plate in coils at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for ASB, in line with the preliminary results.

The decision is applicable from September 25, 2025.


