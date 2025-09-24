US assigns zero dumping margin for CTL plate from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plate products (CTL plate) from South Korea for the period between February 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024.

The DOC has determined producers and exporters subject to this administrative review did not make sales of CTL plate from South Korea at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero for Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd. and Hyundai Steel Company, in line with the preliminary results.